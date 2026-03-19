Azerbaijan establishes State Agency for Health Insurance and Expertise

The powers of the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance in the field of compulsory health insurance have been transferred to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, according to a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

The document provides for a number of measures to improve governance in the field of compulsory health insurance.

According to the decree, a public legal entity - the State Agency for Health Insurance and Expertise - has been established under the Ministry of Labor. It was formed through the merger of the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and the State Agency for Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation, which was subordinate to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.