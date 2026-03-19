Iran used only fraction of power in response to Israel, FM Araghchi says
Region
- 19 March, 2026
- 18:41
Iran is responding to Israeli attacks with a fraction of its military potential, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X, Report informs.
"Our response to Israel's attack on our infrastructure employed FRACTION of our power. The ONLY reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation. ZERO restraint if our infrastructures are struck again. Any end to this war must address damage to our civilian sites," Araghchi wrote on X.
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