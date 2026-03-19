Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iran used only fraction of power in response to Israel, FM Araghchi says

    Region
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 18:41
    Iran used only fraction of power in response to Israel, FM Araghchi says

    Iran is responding to Israeli attacks with a fraction of its military potential, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X, Report informs.

    "Our response to Israel's attack on our infrastructure employed FRACTION of our power. The ONLY reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation. ZERO restraint if our infrastructures are struck again. Any end to this war must address damage to our civilian sites," Araghchi wrote on X.

    Abbas Araghchi US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Əraqçi: Mülki obyektlərə vurulan ziyan aradan qaldırılmalıdır
    Арагчи заявил об использовании Ираном лишь части военного потенциала в ответ на удары Израиля

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