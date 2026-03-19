Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Keir Starmer condemns Iranian strike on Qatari gas facility

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 18:09
    Keir Starmer condemns Iranian strike on Qatari gas facility

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Iran's attack on a gas facility in Qatar, Report informs.

    "I condemn in the strongest terms the overnight Iranian strike on a Qatari gas facility. We are working towards a swift resolution to the situation in the Middle East, in the best interests of the British people – because there is no question that ending the war is the quickest way to reduce the cost of living," Starmer wrote on X.

    Keir Starmer US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Kir Starmer İranın Ras-Laffana hücumunu pisləyib
    Кир Стармер осудил удар Ирана по Рас-Лаффану

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