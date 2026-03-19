Keir Starmer condemns Iranian strike on Qatari gas facility
Other countries
- 19 March, 2026
- 18:09
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Iran's attack on a gas facility in Qatar, Report informs.
"I condemn in the strongest terms the overnight Iranian strike on a Qatari gas facility. We are working towards a swift resolution to the situation in the Middle East, in the best interests of the British people – because there is no question that ending the war is the quickest way to reduce the cost of living," Starmer wrote on X.
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