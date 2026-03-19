Azerbaijan conducts Ramadan aid campaign in seven countries as donor partner

Azerbaijan, as a donor partner, conducted aid campaigns in various countries during the month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Report.

It was noted that in accordance with the president's instructions, within the framework of humanitarian support activities of Azerbaijan as a donor partner, with the support of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), large-scale events were held in various countries during this year's month of Ramadan, including a number of humanitarian actions, iftar tables, and aid campaigns listed below.

Specifically, iftar tables were organized and food packages were distributed in districts around the Syrian capital, Damascus.

In addition, food packages were delivered to 150 families in refugee camps in Afghanistan and to orphaned children at the Istiqlal mosque in Indonesia's capital Jakarta. Furthermore, iftar gatherings were organized at the Sunday thalassemia center in Pakistan, at the Khalid Ibn Walid mosque located in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, in Gambia, and in Guinea-Bissau.

The aforementioned events, carried out in close coordination with our diplomatic missions in the relevant countries, are mainly aimed at supporting underprivileged population groups in Muslim countries and societies with Muslim majorities.

These initiatives, covering the space of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement, also reflect Azerbaijan's commitment to high moral values, principles of humanism, and traditions of multiculturalism that have been formed over centuries.