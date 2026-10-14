Parviz Shahbazov: Energy security must be aligned with consumer interests
Energy
- 14 October, 2026
- 11:11
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The development of competition in the energy sector must be aligned with energy security, supply reliability and consumer interests, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the 3rd National Competition Forum in Baku.
Report quotes him as saying a healthy competitive environment is one of the key prerequisites for sustainable economic development, entrepreneurship and investment activity.
"Competition promotes the efficient use of resources, innovation and quality improvements, while also playing an important role in ensuring equal opportunities for market participants and protecting consumer interests," he said.
Pərviz Şahbazov: "Enerji təhlükəsizliyi təchizatın etibarlılığı və istehlakçı maraqları ilə uzlaşdırılmalıdır"
Пярвиз Шахбазов: Энергобезопасность должна быть согласована с интересами потребителей
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