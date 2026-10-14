Parviz Shahbazov: Competitive selection attached particular importance in green energy projects

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Competitive selection has been attached particular importance in the implementation of green energy projects in Azerbaijan, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 3rd National Competition Forum in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying Azerbaijan plans to develop around 8 GW of solar and wind power capacity by 2032.

"The 100 MW Gobustan Solar Power Plant was recently commissioned. It was built by China's Universal International Holdings Limited, which won Azerbaijan's first renewable energy auction at the COP29 venue in 2024. Competitive auctions are also planned for the next stage of renewable energy development, starting in 2028," he said.