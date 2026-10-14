Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Parviz Shahbazov: Competitive selection attached particular importance in green energy projects

    Energy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 11:24
    Parviz Shahbazov: Competitive selection attached particular importance in green energy projects

    Competitive selection has been attached particular importance in the implementation of green energy projects in Azerbaijan, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 3rd National Competition Forum in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying Azerbaijan plans to develop around 8 GW of solar and wind power capacity by 2032.

    "The 100 MW Gobustan Solar Power Plant was recently commissioned. It was built by China's Universal International Holdings Limited, which won Azerbaijan's first renewable energy auction at the COP29 venue in 2024. Competitive auctions are also planned for the next stage of renewable energy development, starting in 2028," he said.

    Parviz Shahbazov National Competition Forum green energy projects
    Pərviz Şahbazov: "Yaşıl enerji" layihələrinin reallaşdırılmasında rəqabətli seçimə önəm verilib"
    Пярвиз Шахбазов: При реализации проектов "зеленой" энергии особое значение уделено конкурентному отбору
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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