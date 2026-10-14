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    Masim Mammadov: '980 families have returned to Lachin'

    Infrastructure
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 11:17
    Masim Mammadov: '980 families have returned to Lachin'

    A total of 980 families, or approximately 4,000 people, have returned to Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin district, said Masim Mammadov, the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Lachin district, Report informs.

    Mammadov made the remarks at the 31st Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (Baku Build) and the 6th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh Exhibition (Rebuild Garabagh) in Baku.

    According to him, the projects being implemented in Lachin include not only housing construction, but also the development of social services, the creation of new jobs, and the stimulation of economic activity.

    "The region's rich natural, historical, and cultural potential creates broad opportunities for the development of tourism and entrepreneurship," he noted.

    Mammadov added that the main objective of reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangazur is not only to restore residential infrastructure, but also to create conditions for people to return to their native lands and enjoy a safe, comfortable, and prosperous life.

    He emphasized that the Great Return Program serves as the key instrument for the systematic and phased implementation of these goals.

    The Great Return State Program Masim Mammadov resettlement Lachin Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Məsim Məmmədov: "Laçın rayonundan olan 980 ailə doğma torpaqlarına qayıdıb"
    Масим Мамедов: В освобожденный Лачынский район вернулись 980 семей
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