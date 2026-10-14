Azerbaijani Arts Week held in Igdir

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijani Arts Week was held in the Turkish city of Igdir with the support of the local governor"s office and the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Kars.

The Azerbaijani Cultural Center operating under the country's Embassy in Ankara told Report"s Turkish bureau about the event.

Participants included Igdir Governor Fırat Taşolar, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Kars Goshgar Zeynalov, Azerbaijani Cultural Center Director Samir Abbasov, officials, cultural figures and members of the public.

The event aimed to promote Azerbaijani culture, national music and art in Türkiye. It showcased Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, musical and dance performances by artists, as well as national costumes featuring contemporary patterns.

Performances by Azerbaijani and Uzbek People's Artist Gulyanag Mammadova, vocalists Ilkin Dovlatov and Elgun Guliyev, and the Zangazur dance ensemble were warmly received by the audience.