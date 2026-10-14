Ambassador: 46 Italian companies participating in BakuBuild

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Forty-six Italian companies are participating in the 31st Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (BakuBuild), Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luca Di Gianfrancesco said at the 31st Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (BakuBuild) and the 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh (Rebuild Garabagh) in Baku.

According to him, 24 of the companies are part of a pavilion coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency.

"Their presence here is tangible evidence of business interest in Azerbaijan and a desire to build long-term partnerships. Italian companies can offer solutions and technologies, establish partnerships with Azerbaijani businesses, transfer know-how, develop joint projects and adapt their expertise to the specific needs of this market," he said.

The ambassador also noted that Italy contributes to demining Azerbaijan's liberated territories through the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency and thanked Italian companies for participating in BakuBuild.