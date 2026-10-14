Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Ambassador: 46 Italian companies participating in BakuBuild

    Infrastructure
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 11:37
    Ambassador: 46 Italian companies participating in BakuBuild

    Forty-six Italian companies are participating in the 31st Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (BakuBuild), Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luca Di Gianfrancesco said at the 31st Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (BakuBuild) and the 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh (Rebuild Garabagh) in Baku.

    According to him, 24 of the companies are part of a pavilion coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency.

    "Their presence here is tangible evidence of business interest in Azerbaijan and a desire to build long-term partnerships. Italian companies can offer solutions and technologies, establish partnerships with Azerbaijani businesses, transfer know-how, develop joint projects and adapt their expertise to the specific needs of this market," he said.

    The ambassador also noted that Italy contributes to demining Azerbaijan's liberated territories through the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency and thanked Italian companies for participating in BakuBuild.

    Luca Di Gianfrancesco Italian companies BakuBuild 2026 Rebuild Garabagh 2026 Azerbaijan-Italy relations
    Səfir: "Baku Build" sərgisində 46 İtaliya şirkəti iştirak edir"
    Посол: В BakuBuild участвуют 46 итальянских компаний
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    16:54
    Baku temperatures reach 26°C as October stays warmer than normal
    Ecology
    16:46
    European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine under defense loan
    Other countries
    16:40
    Photo
    Azerbaijan represented at HOTREC, Hotelstars assemblies in Vilnius
    Tourism
    16:28
    Azerbaijan, Chile discuss cooperation in financial markets
    Finance
    16:21
    Azerbaijan boys' U17 boxing team finishes third at European Championships
    Individual sports
    16:14
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has appointed 115 energy managers nationwide to date
    Energy
    16:07
    Photo
    Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's landmine problem opens in Zagreb
    Foreign policy
    15:59
    Photo
    Video
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Domestic policy
    15:54
    Photo
    IMF provides strategic planning recommendations to Azerbaijan's Central Bank
    Finance
    All News Feed