Elnur Baghirov: Creating a healthy competitive environment particularly important

At the current stage of Azerbaijan's economic development, improving market institutions and creating a healthy competitive environment are particularly important, Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly Supervision and Control over the Consumer Market under the President of Azerbaijan Elnur Baghirov said at the 3rd National Competition Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he noted that the consistent reforms led by President Ilham Aliyev make an important contribution to strengthening the country's economic resilience, diversifying the economy, and expanding business and investment opportunities.

"As a logical continuation of this policy, at the current stage of economic development, particular importance is attached to improving market institutions, creating broader opportunities for private initiative, and fostering a healthy competitive environment. The entry into force of the Competition Code in 2024 and the presidential decree of February 12, 2025, on the Agency's activities have elevated the legal and institutional foundations of competition policy to a qualitatively new level," Bagirov said.

He noted that the National Action Plan for the Development of Competition and Prevention of Antitrust Activities for 2027–2029, approved by a presidential order dated September 11, 2026, represents a continuation of this strategic approach.

"The main goal of the plan is to stimulate private investment by improving the competitive environment and achieve sustainable and competitive economic growth. To this end, it provides for expanding opportunities for market participants, strengthening competitive neutrality in the operations of state-owned enterprises, assessing the potential for a gradual transition to market-based principles in sectors where this is feasible, measuring competition levels across the country and its regions, developing scientific and information analysis, promoting a culture of competition, and strengthening coordination among government agencies," the head of the agency concluded.