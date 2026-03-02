Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Trump says 'most of the candidates' to take over Iran were killed in airstrikes

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 11:39
    Trump says 'most of the candidates' to take over Iran were killed in airstrikes

    US President Donald Trump has said that Iran could face difficulties in selecting its next supreme leader.

    According to Report, speaking to ABC News, Trump claimed that recent US strikes were so effective that they eliminated most of the candidates.

    "The attack was so successful it knocked out most of the candidates … It's not going to be anybody that we were thinking of because they are all dead," Trump said.

    Donald Trump United States Airstrikes on Iran
    Tramp: İranın ali lideri postuna bütün namizədlər aviazərbələr nəticəsində öldürülüb
    Трамп заявил, что все кандидаты на пост верховного лидера Ирана убиты в результате авиаударов

    Latest News

    12:31

    UK government works to evacuate citizens from Middle East, Foreign Secretary says

    Other countries
    12:24

    Gas prices in Europe jump 20%

    Energy
    12:20

    Thousands of mines cleared in liberated Azerbaijani territories

    Domestic policy
    12:13

    Kuwait Defense Ministry: Several American aircraft crashed this morning

    Other countries
    12:06

    Italy to review security measures for citizens in Middle East

    Other countries
    12:05

    Over 30 killed in Iran's Fars province following US and Israeli attack

    Region
    12:01

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    11:58

    Media: IDF operation in Lebanon may include ground offensive – UPDATED

    Other countries
    11:48

    Iran's ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for condolences

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed