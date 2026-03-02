Trump says 'most of the candidates' to take over Iran were killed in airstrikes
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 11:39
US President Donald Trump has said that Iran could face difficulties in selecting its next supreme leader.
According to Report, speaking to ABC News, Trump claimed that recent US strikes were so effective that they eliminated most of the candidates.
"The attack was so successful it knocked out most of the candidates … It's not going to be anybody that we were thinking of because they are all dead," Trump said.
Latest News
12:31
UK government works to evacuate citizens from Middle East, Foreign Secretary saysOther countries
12:24
Gas prices in Europe jump 20%Energy
12:20
Thousands of mines cleared in liberated Azerbaijani territoriesDomestic policy
12:13
Kuwait Defense Ministry: Several American aircraft crashed this morningOther countries
12:06
Italy to review security measures for citizens in Middle EastOther countries
12:05
Over 30 killed in Iran's Fars province following US and Israeli attackRegion
12:01
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss tensions in Middle EastForeign policy
11:58
Media: IDF operation in Lebanon may include ground offensive – UPDATEDOther countries
11:48