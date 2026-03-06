Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Trump says major portion of Iran's missile potential gone

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 10:36
    Trump says major portion of Iran's missile potential gone

    US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States, in a joint operation with Israel, had destroyed a significant portion of Iran's missile capabilities, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.

    The president outlined the progress of the campaign in a speech at the White House.

    "They have no air force, they have no air defense, all of their airplanes are gone, their communications are gone, missiles are gone, launchers are gone - about 60% and 64%, respectively," he continued.

    The operation is "continuing to "totally demolish the enemy, far ahead of schedule and at levels that people have never seen before," the president stated, noting that the US and Israel have dealt with the "horror of this group [Iran's regime]" for 47 years.

    Tehran was reaching out to the United States about making a deal amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran, adding that further action to reduce pressure on oil was imminent.

    "They're calling, they're saying 'how do we make a deal?' I said you're being a little bit late," Trump said.

    Trump also stated that his administration has taken efforts to stabilize oil prices amid concerns that Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz.

    President Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Tramp İranın raket potensialının əhəmiyyətli hissəsinin məhv edildiyini bildirib
    Трамп заявил об уничтожении значительной части ракетного потенциала Ирана

    Latest News

    11:20

    IDF completes 26th wave of attacks on southern suburbs of Beirut

    Other countries
    11:14

    Katz speaks on plans to prepare operation against Iran

    Other countries
    11:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses energy cooperation with Côte d'Ivoire

    Energy
    11:00

    Hezbollah's fire array chief eliminated in Beirut

    Other countries
    10:54
    Photo

    Italian diplomats evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    10:53

    Brent crude oil prices fall to $84.6 per barrel

    Energy
    10:47

    Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry says 3 Iranian drones destroyed

    Other countries
    10:39

    Araghchi believes US failed to disrupt Iran's political system

    Region
    10:36

    Trump says major portion of Iran's missile potential gone

    Other countries
    All News Feed