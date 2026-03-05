US President Donald Trump said he must be involved in picking Iran's next leader, as he was with Venezuela following the ouster of Nicolás Maduro, Report informs via The Wall Street Journal.

In an interview with Axios, Trump rejected the notion that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of assassinated supreme leader Ali Khamenei, should succeed his father.

"Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran," Trump said, even as he acknowledged the younger Khamenei was the frontrunner to take control of the country.