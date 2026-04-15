Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump says 'China is very happy' for opening of Strait of Hormuz permanently

    Other countries
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 16:39
    Trump says 'China is very happy' for opening of Strait of Hormuz permanently

    US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday "China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz," Report informs.

    "China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Trump stated that President Xi Jinping will give him "a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks."

    "We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn't that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!! Trump stressed.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

    Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

    Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

    US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the US military plans to begin blocking the Strait of Hormuz on April 13, at 10:00 am Eastern Time (2:00 pm GMT).

    Donald Trump Xi Jinping Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz United States
    Tramp Hörmüz boğazının açıldığını bəyan edib
    Трамп заявил о разблокировании Ормузского пролива

    Latest News

    23:56

    Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:51

    UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration plan

    Other countries
    23:37

    Pentagon steps up planning for possible Cuba operations

    Other countries
    23:15

    Iran insists on Pakistan venue for talks with US

    Foreign policy
    23:03

    UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12M

    Other countries
    22:50

    Erdogan invites Canada PM to NATO, COP31 summits

    Region
    22:37

    China to send 58 tonnes of medical aid to Iran

    Region
    22:23

    Paris hosts exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    21:58

    Italy pledges 30M euros in aid to war-hit Sudan

    Other countries
    All News Feed