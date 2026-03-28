Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Qatar, Ukraine ink defense co-op agreement

    Other countries
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 17:27
    Qatar, Ukraine ink defense co-op agreement

    During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit, Qatar and Ukraine signed a defense cooperation agreement, reads a statement by the Qatari Ministry of Defense, Report informs.

    The document provides for the exchange of experience in countering missiles and unmanned aerial systems, and also covers areas of technological cooperation, the development of joint projects, and investment.

    Zelenskyy arrived in Doha following his visit to the UAE. He met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Defense cooperaion Defense Ministry
    Qətər və Ukrayna müdafiə sahəsində əməkdaşlıq haqqında saziş imzalayıb
    Катар и Украина подписали соглашение о сотрудничестве в сфере обороны

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