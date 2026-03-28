Qatar, Ukraine ink defense co-op agreement
Other countries
- 28 March, 2026
- 17:27
During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit, Qatar and Ukraine signed a defense cooperation agreement, reads a statement by the Qatari Ministry of Defense, Report informs.
The document provides for the exchange of experience in countering missiles and unmanned aerial systems, and also covers areas of technological cooperation, the development of joint projects, and investment.
Zelenskyy arrived in Doha following his visit to the UAE. He met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.
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