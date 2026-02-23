Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Price of gold futures tops $5,150 per troy ounce first time since January 30

    Other countries
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 08:00
    The price of gold futures contracts for April 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has exceeded $5,150 per troy ounce for the first time since January 30, according to trading data, Report informs.

    As of 11:08 p.m. GMT on February 22, the precious metal traded at $5,160 per troy ounce (+0.58%).

    By 11:12 p.m. GMT on February 22, it accelerated its growth to $5,161.5 per troy ounce (+0.61%).

    Comex exchange gold futures growth
    Qızıl fyuçersinin qiyməti artmaqda davam edir
    Стоимость фьючерса на золото продолжает расти

