Price of gold futures tops $5,150 per troy ounce first time since January 30
Other countries
- 23 February, 2026
- 08:00
The price of gold futures contracts for April 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has exceeded $5,150 per troy ounce for the first time since January 30, according to trading data, Report informs.
As of 11:08 p.m. GMT on February 22, the precious metal traded at $5,160 per troy ounce (+0.58%).
By 11:12 p.m. GMT on February 22, it accelerated its growth to $5,161.5 per troy ounce (+0.61%).
