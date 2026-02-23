Price of gold futures tops $5,150 per troy ounce first time since January 30

The price of gold futures contracts for April 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has exceeded $5,150 per troy ounce for the first time since January 30, according to trading data, Report informs.

As of 11:08 p.m. GMT on February 22, the precious metal traded at $5,160 per troy ounce (+0.58%).

By 11:12 p.m. GMT on February 22, it accelerated its growth to $5,161.5 per troy ounce (+0.61%).