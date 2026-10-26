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    Azerbaijan highlights UN Disarmament Commission's vital role

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 21:24
    Azerbaijan highlights UN Disarmament Commission's vital role

    Azerbaijan has stressed that the United Nations Disarmament Commission remains a vital component of the international disarmament architecture, providing a dedicated platform for substantive, in-depth discussions on key disarmament challenges.

    Report informs, citing a post on X by Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN, that the remarks were made during thematic discussions on disarmament machinery in the First Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    Azerbaijan commended the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) for its continued support for multilateral disarmament processes and its assistance to member states in fulfilling their relevant obligations and commitments.

    It also praised the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) for facilitating discussions on existing and emerging challenges to international security.

    Azerbaijan emphasised that sustained political will and constructive engagement could enable disarmament bodies to fulfil their respective mandates more effectively and contribute to tangible progress in disarmament and international security.

    UN General Assembly
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