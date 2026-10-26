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    Austrian ambassador seeks stronger bilateral ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 21:11
    Austrian ambassador seeks stronger bilateral ties with Azerbaijan

    Austria will continue to fully support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and is interested in further strengthening bilateral ties with Baku, Austrian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Etienne Berchtold said.

    Report informs that he made the remarks at a reception marking Austria's National Day.

    "We are following the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia with great enthusiasm and will continue to give it our full support," the diplomat said.

    The ambassador also stressed the importance of developing cultural ties between the peoples of the two countries.

    "I am delighted to hear from Azerbaijani citizens how familiar they are with our culture, that they have already visited Austria or plan to visit in the future," Berchtold said.

    He noted that AZAL's direct flights to Austria contribute to tourism and cultural exchanges.

    "Nearly 2,000 Austrian citizens visited Azerbaijan in the first six months of this year. Our goal is to increase tourist flows so that the peoples of both countries can get to know each other's cultures better," the ambassador said.

    Berchtold added that further strengthening the partnership, developing high-level contacts and attracting new Austrian companies to Azerbaijan were among his personal priorities.

    Etienne Berchtold Azerbaijan-Austria relations
    Səfir: Vyana Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasındakı sülh prosesini dəstəkləməyə davam edəcək
    Посол: Австрия продолжит полностью поддерживать мирный процесс между Баку и Ереваном
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