Azerbaijan, Austria see potential for infrastructure and logistics ties

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Azerbaijan and Austria have significant potential to expand economic cooperation in infrastructure and logistics, Azerbaijani diplomat Nargiz Gurbanova said.

Report informs that she made the remarks at a reception marking Austria's National Day.

Gurbanova said Austrian expertise in industry, technology and infrastructure, combined with Azerbaijan's transport and logistics capabilities and economic potential, opens new prospects for partnership.

She also noted that Azerbaijan began supplying natural gas to Austria this year, bringing the number of EU member states receiving Azerbaijani gas to 10.

Gurbanova paid particular attention to people-to-people ties, noting that Austria is among the most popular destinations for Azerbaijani students pursuing higher education abroad.

Azerbaijan also supported Austria's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027–2028.

Gurbanova congratulated Austria on its election and stressed the importance of joint efforts to uphold international peace and security and address global challenges.