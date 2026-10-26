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Austrian companies could make a significant contribution to developing Azerbaijan's transport links and cooperation between Baku and Vienna in energy and technology, Austrian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Etienne Berchtold said.

Report informs that he made the remarks at a reception marking Austria's National Day in Baku.

Berchtold said developing transport connectivity, including through the Middle Corridor, is an important area of cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed that energy remains a key pillar of the partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan, while opportunities for cooperation extend beyond the sector.

"Energy is one of the most important components and cornerstones of the EU–Azerbaijan partnership, but it is not the only area. This partnership, as well as cooperation between Austria and Azerbaijan, needs to be strengthened further," he said.

The ambassador also recalled that Austria began receiving Azerbaijani gas this year, describing the supplies as an important contribution to Austrian and European energy security.

Berchtold thanked Azerbaijan for supporting Austria's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027–2028.

"We will continue working towards our shared goals. We are also very grateful to Azerbaijan for supporting our candidacy," the diplomat said.

The ambassador also thanked Azerbaijan for its humanitarian assistance and support for Ukraine.