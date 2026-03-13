Pentagon lost refueling aircraft over Iraq

During the military operation against Iran, the US lost a KC-135 refueling aircraft, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X, Report informs.

"US Central Command is aware of the loss of a US KC-135 refueling aircraft. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," CENTCOM wrote.