Pentagon lost refueling aircraft over Iraq
Other countries
- 13 March, 2026
- 09:30
During the military operation against Iran, the US lost a KC-135 refueling aircraft, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X, Report informs.
"US Central Command is aware of the loss of a US KC-135 refueling aircraft. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," CENTCOM wrote.
Latest News
10:20
US temporarily allows sale of Russian oil stranded at seaOther countries
10:14
Wu Hongbo: China offers its approaches to global governanceForeign policy
10:06
Serbia plans to build large nuclear power plant by 2041, Vucic saysOther countries
10:01
Second day of 13th Global Baku Forum gets underwayForeign policy
09:52
Italy to use about 10 million barrels from strategic oil reservesEnergy
09:48
US opens unfair trade practices probe of 60 countries over forced laborOther countries
09:45
Azeri Light crude rises to $105.58 per barrel on global marketsEnergy
09:30
Pentagon lost refueling aircraft over IraqOther countries
09:19