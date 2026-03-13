Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 18:07
    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum

    A panel discussion titled "Accelerating the Implementation of Agenda 2030: Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development of Interconnectedness" has been held as part of the XIII Global Baku Forum.

    According to Report, participants discussed the key conditions for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including the need for investments in human capital, macroeconomic stability, and expanded international cooperation.

    Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation of Egypt, emphasized that SDG implementation is impossible without macroeconomic stability.

    "This is a necessary condition for advancing all areas of development. Effectiveness is achieved through consistent reforms that encourage investment and private capital," she said.

    According to her, such measures will allow developing countries to more effectively combat poverty and hunger, increase investment in healthcare, and strengthen international partnerships to achieve the UN's goals.

    Zlatko Lagumdžija, Permanent Representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the UN and former Prime Minister of the country, highlighted the need to establish an effective mechanism to measure SDG progress.

    "We need a measurement system that will show where we are and what resources need to be mobilized," he said.

    Lagumdžija also noted that limited fiscal space-the lack of budgetary resources-remains a key challenge for many developing countries. He stressed that international capital should flow to developing and emerging economies on more favorable terms.

    Former Prime Minister of Czech Republic, Jiří Rusnok, pointed to the impact of political factors on economic development. He said that the rise of radical and populist movements in some countries negatively affects macroeconomic stability, which is a key requirement for sustainable development.

    He also noted that many European Union countries, including Germany, France, and Italy, are experiencing economic stagnation, complicating SDG implementation. According to him, this underscores the need to strengthen international solidarity, mobilize investments, and reinforce macroeconomic resilience.

    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum
    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum
    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum
    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum
    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum
    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum
    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum
    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum
    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum
    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum

    Global Baku Forum
    Photo
    Qlobal Bakı Forumunda "2030 Gündəliyinin sürətləndirilməsi" mövzusunda panel müzakirəsi keçirilib
    Photo
    На Глобальном Бакинском форуме обсудили ускорение реализации Повестки-2030

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