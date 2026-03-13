Isfahan hit by airstrike, casualties reported
Region
- 13 March, 2026
- 18:44
The Iranian city of Isfahan has been hit by an airstrike.
According to Report, citing the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the attack carried out by the United States and Israel resulted in two fatalities.
Reports indicate that following a march held to mark the International Quds Day, a commercial facility was targeted. Two residents of Isfahan were killed, while the number of injured is still being confirmed.
Latest News
19:39
Iran strikes US military base in UAEOther countries
19:34
Joseph Aoun: Lebanon has received no response to proposal for direct talks with IsraelOther countries
19:16
Milli Majlis to hold next session on March 17Domestic policy
19:14
Over 2,300 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since February 28Foreign policy
19:09
Ali Asadov and Murat Kurum discuss climate agenda in BakuForeign policy
19:04
Israel reports large-scale strikes on Iranian infrastructure and HezbollahOther countries
18:54
Lands for airport construction added to list of properties expropriated for state needsDomestic policy
18:44
Isfahan hit by airstrike, casualties reportedRegion
18:41