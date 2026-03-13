Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Isfahan hit by airstrike, casualties reported

    Region
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 18:44
    Isfahan hit by airstrike, casualties reported

    The Iranian city of Isfahan has been hit by an airstrike.

    According to Report, citing the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the attack carried out by the United States and Israel resulted in two fatalities.

    Reports indicate that following a march held to mark the International Quds Day, a commercial facility was targeted. Two residents of Isfahan were killed, while the number of injured is still being confirmed.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsfahan hava hücumuna məruz qalıb, ölənlər var
    Исфахан подвергся воздушной атаке, есть погибшие

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