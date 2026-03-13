Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss green energy exports

    Energy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 18:14
    Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss green energy exports

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with a delegation led by the former Prime Minister of Belgium, Yves Leterme.

    Report informs, citing the ministry, that at the meeting attended by representatives of W‑Kracht, specializing in the development of onshore wind energy projects in Belgium, the sides discussed cooperation opportunities in the implementation and export of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan.

    It was noted that Azerbaijan plays an important role in promoting stability and constructive cooperation in the region. In this context, the country's energy policy, particularly the development of renewable energy sources and the creation of energy corridors, has attracted the attention of international partners.

    It was highlighted that 11 power plant projects based on wind and solar energy are currently being implemented in Azerbaijan, and a dedicated grid study is being conducted to assess the possibilities of connecting new generation capacities to the electricity network. Information was also provided about plans to establish data centers that will increase demand for electricity generation, as well as infrastructure projects aimed at exporting electricity to Europe. It was noted that the creation of an electricity interconnection with Eastern Europe is planned starting from 2032.

    In this regard, Azerbaijan is interested in cooperating with European companies that participate in energy generation projects and subsequently trade this electricity in Eastern European markets.

    During the meeting, the sides agreed to continue dialogue on the cooperation opportunities in the field of renewable energy.

    Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss green energy exports
    Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss green energy exports

    renewable energy cooperation Parviz Shahbazov Yves Leterme Ministry of Energy
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Belçika ilə "yaşıl enerji"nin ixracı üzrə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Photo
    В Баку обсуждено сотрудничество с Бельгией в сфере "зеленой" энергетики

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