Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Keir Starmer, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said discuss Iran-US talks

    Other countries
    • 12 April, 2026
    • 14:32
    Keir Starmer, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said discuss Iran-US talks

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed hope that the United States and Iran would continue to observe a ceasefire despite inconclusive peace talks in Islamabad, his office said after a phone call with Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the Sultan and Prime Minister of Oman.

    Keir Starmer and Haitham bin Tariq discussed Iran–US negotiations and urged both sides to find a way out of the current situation. They stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and called on all parties to avoid further escalation.

    Starmer thanked the Omani leader for efforts to rescue sailors from vessels in distress in the Strait of Hormuz. He also said Britain was working with partners to restore freedom of navigation over the long term.

    He reaffirmed the UK's readiness to support Oman's security, including through the supply of drones produced in cooperation with Ukraine, adding that Ukrainian expertise had played an important role in protecting the region from Iranian attacks.

    US-Iran talks Keir Starmer Haitham bin Tariq Al Said Escalation in Middle East
    Starmer Oman sultanı ilə İran-ABŞ danışıqlarını müzakirə edib
    Премьер Британии и султан Омана обсудили ирано-американские переговоры

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