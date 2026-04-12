Sweden detains Panama-flagged ship en route from Russia to Spain

Monitoring the Baltic Sea, the Swedish Coast Guard's aircraft discovered yesterday that the Panama-flagged bulk carrier Hui Yuan was flushing coal residues into the sea, which is a violation of the Environmental Code, Report informs, citing the Swedish Coat Guard.

On behalf of the Swedish Prosecution Authority, the ship was boarded outside Ystad, south of Sweden, at 8 o'clock on Sunday morning by the Swedish Coast Guard's crew.

"The shipping industry should know that Swedish authorities are working close together to maintain order at sea. We are acting to increase maritime safety and protect the environment. If there is a suspicious vessel, we do intervene, based on the prevailing conditions," says Daniel Stenling, Deputy Head of the Swedish Coast Guard's Operations Department.

A preliminary investigation has been initiated and the prosecutor has decided that a hearing will be held. The suspicion is violation of the Environmental Code.

The bulk carrier Hui Yuan is registered in Panama. The ship is on its ways from Russia heading for Las Palmas in Spain.