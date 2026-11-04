Sangachal terminal exports 138 million barrels of oil and condensate

Oil and condensate exports through Azerbaijan"s Sangachal Terminal totalled around 138 million barrels in January–September 2026, down 13.2% from the same period in 2025.

According to BP-Azerbaijan, cited by Report, crude oil shipments from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, as well as condensate and natural gas from the Shah Deniz field, continued as normal. All oil and condensate exported through the terminal was transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

During the reporting period, an average of around 73.4 million cubic metres of gas from Shah Deniz was exported through the terminal daily, down 1.5% year-on-year.

The terminal's processing facilities have a daily capacity of 1.2 million barrels of oil and condensate and around 81 million cubic metres of gas from Shah Deniz. Its total gas processing and export capacity, including associated gas from ACG, stands at approximately 100 million cubic metres per day.

Located 55 km south of Baku, the Sangachal Terminal is one of Azerbaijan's key oil and gas facilities and covers an area of around 550 hectares, making it one of the largest oil and gas terminals in the world. It is designed to receive, process, store and export oil and gas from all existing offshore fields operated by BP plc in the Caspian Sea and has room for further expansion.