Azerbaijan plans AZN 736 million investment in Alat Free Economic Zone infrastructure

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Azerbaijan plans to invest 736 million manats ($432.94 million) in infrastructure at the Alat Free Economic Zone, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said.

Report informs that Babayev announced the plans during discussions on the 2027 budget package at today's meeting of parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

The minister expressed firm support for directing financial resources to the zone, increasing funding in the future and generating dividend income from its operations. He said free economic zones, particularly Alat, offered significant development prospects.

"Industrial zones have also delivered positive results to date. However, we believe the Alat Free Economic Zone has the greatest investment potential going forward.

"The economic measures program for 2026–2030 provides for the allocation of 736 million manats over five years for infrastructure work in the zone. These allocations are not currently reflected in the draft state budget because they will form part of the state investment program," Babayev said.

He added that the agreed action plan envisaged 736 million manats in capital expenditure alone through 2030. Separate funding would also be planned to cover the zone's operations and other expenditure.