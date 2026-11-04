Azykh Cave: The Cradle of Azerbaijan premieres in Istanbul

Azykh Cave: The Cradle of Azerbaijan, directed by Atakan Karkuklu, was screened at the 6th Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival in Istanbul.

According to Report's Istanbul correspondent, the film was featured in the category of documentary films.

The film explores the significance of Azykh Cave, located in southwestern Azerbaijan, in the context of human origins and the subsequent spread of humankind across the planet. Using 2D and 3D graphics, animation and expert insights, it examines the cave's geological structure, the history of its scientific exploration and its current condition.

Leading Azerbaijani and international researchers contributed to the film. Their insights into the site's unique significance were shared by João Manuel Marreiros, an expert at the MONREPOS Archaeological Research Centre; Paul Barry Pettitt, a professor at Durham University in the UK; April Nowell, a professor at the University of Victoria in Canada; and others.