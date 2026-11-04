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    Russia and Kazakhstan sign military cooperation plan for 2027

    Region
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 15:01
    Russia and Kazakhstan sign military cooperation plan for 2027

    Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and Kazakh Defense Minister Aidos Myrzakhmetov have signed a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2027 in Astana, Report informs, citing Interfax.

    The plan covers military personnel training, combat readiness and military-technical cooperation.

    The ministers expressed their intention to expand cooperation in military education and exchange experience in combat and professional training.

    They are also considering exchanges between teaching staff and opportunities to hold joint scientific and practical conferences and seminars.

    Military cooperation Kazakhstan Russia
    Rusiya və Qazaxıstan 2027-ci il üçün hərbi əməkdaşlıq planını imzalayıb
    Россия и Казахстан подписали план военного сотрудничества на 2027 год
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