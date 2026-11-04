Russia and Kazakhstan sign military cooperation plan for 2027

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Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and Kazakh Defense Minister Aidos Myrzakhmetov have signed a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2027 in Astana, Report informs, citing Interfax.

The plan covers military personnel training, combat readiness and military-technical cooperation.

The ministers expressed their intention to expand cooperation in military education and exchange experience in combat and professional training.

They are also considering exchanges between teaching staff and opportunities to hold joint scientific and practical conferences and seminars.