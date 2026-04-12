Barcelona midfielder decides to leave; set for €20 million Saudi Arabia move

In a major development, it appears Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has decided to leave the club at the end of the season, Report informs.

This is according to Diario SPORT, which suggests the young midfielder no longer wants to continue at Camp Nou, having fallen out of favour with Hansi Flick's first team plans.

This comes on the back of a series of speculations that were already linking Casado with a move away from Camp Nou in the near future.

As per the report, a series of factors have convinced Casado to put an end to his spell at Barcelona in the coming summer.

The midfielder was particularly not happy with the way the club halted his renewal talks, which was an early sign that he was already out of the club"s long-term plans.

Another obvious reason is his sheer lack of prominence in the team this season. As we approach the final phase of the campaign, the midfielder has featured in only 1,200 minutes of action.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as the likely destination for Casado, who will not remain in La Liga or move to a foreign European league.

Several Saudi Arabian clubs have already expressed the desire to sign the young Barcelona midfielder.

Although Casado was courted by La Liga clubs, he wasn't enticed by any of the offers made for him.

Barça, for their part, are expected to ask a figure of around €20 million for the services of the Spaniard, who still possesses immense talent and has the quality to become a star player in the Middle East.