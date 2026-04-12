Despite Iran's peace initiatives put forward during talks in Islamabad, the US side has failed to win Tehran's trust, Iran's parliament speaker said.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks on X, according to Report.

"Before the negotiations, I emphasized that we have the necessary good faith and will, but due to the experiences of the two previous wars, we have no trust in the opposing side. My colleagues on the Iranian delegation raised forward-looking initiatives, but the opposing side ultimately failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations," he noted.

Ghalibaf said he is also grateful for "the efforts of friendly and brotherly country, Pakistan, in facilitating the process of these negotiations."