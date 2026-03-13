Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    MP Sadig Gurbanov: Azerbaijan needs modern climate law

    Infrastructure
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 18:19
    MP Sadig Gurbanov: Azerbaijan needs modern climate law

    Azerbaijan needs to adopt a climate law in line with modern challenges, according to Sadig Gurbanov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, Report informs.

    Speaking at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis, held as part of the presentation of the Cabinet of Ministers' 2025 activity overview report, Gurbanov noted that amid global challenges, states are strengthening climate policies alongside increasing energy production:

    "Energy production, economic development, and environmental security are closely interconnected strategic areas. In many countries, climate laws create important legal mechanisms for regulating emissions, improving energy efficiency, and developing renewable energy sources. In this regard, Azerbaijan also needs to adopt a climate law in line with modern challenges, and if adopted, it will carry special significance. Such a law could establish mechanisms for measuring emissions, forming an accounting system, creating carbon markets, and transparently monitoring climate measures. In addition, through international trade in carbon credits, additional financial resources could be attracted to the country."

    The MP added that one of the key components of Zero Waste environmental policy is the management of solid household waste: "According to World Bank data, around 2 billion tons of household waste are generated globally each year, and this figure is projected to rise to 3.4 billion tons by 2050. The UN pays special attention to this area. In brotherly Türkiye, the 'Zero Waste' project has quickly gained recognition as a model environmental initiative at the international level."

    In conclusion, he called on the government to pay special attention to this field and contribute to addressing future challenges.

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