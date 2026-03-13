Second day of 13th Global Baku Forum gets underway
Foreign policy
- 13 March, 2026
- 10:01
The second day of the 13th Global Baku Forum has begun.
According to Report, today participants will hold discussions on the topics "China and Global Governance Initiative", "Beyond Negotiations: The Battle to Keep COP Alive," "Middle Corridor and Eurasian Connection Gateway," "Accelerating the 2030 Agenda: Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Connectivity."
