Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Pete Hegseth: US has launched investigation into strike on school in Iran

    Other countries
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 17:54
    Pete Hegseth: US has launched investigation into strike on school in Iran

    The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is conducting an investigation into a strike on a school in Iran that resulted in the deaths of students and teachers, Pete Hegseth, head of the US Department of Defense, said during a press conference, Report informs via international media outlets.

    Hegseth said this investigation will continue as long as necessary to review all circumstances related to this incident.

    He added that CENTCOM has appointed a military investigator to carry out the probe, noting that the officer is not part of the command staff.

    Earlier, Esmail Baghaei, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, stated that about 160 female students at a school in the city of Minab in southern Iran were killed as a result of the US–Israel strike.

    Pete Hegseth US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Pit Heqset: ABŞ İrandakı məktəbə endirilən zərbə ilə bağlı araşdırmaya başlayıb
    Пит Хегсет: США начали расследование удара по школе в Иране

    Latest News

    18:07
    Photo

    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Pete Hegseth: US has launched investigation into strike on school in Iran

    Other countries
    17:54
    Photo

    Geneva conference urges UN action on repression of Sikhs in India

    Foreign policy
    17:49

    Azerbaijan exports 1,349 tons of olive oil worth $7M

    Business
    17:42
    Photo

    Another 39 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:42

    Hegseth calls Mojtaba Khamenei's first statement weak

    Other countries
    17:30
    Photo

    CBA delegation attends regional event held in Kazakhstan

    Finance
    17:23
    Photo

    Baku hosts discussions on Africa's future

    Foreign policy
    17:19

    UAE air defences intercept 7 ballistic missiles, 27 UAVs

    Other countries
    All News Feed