Pete Hegseth: US has launched investigation into strike on school in Iran

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is conducting an investigation into a strike on a school in Iran that resulted in the deaths of students and teachers, Pete Hegseth, head of the US Department of Defense, said during a press conference, Report informs via international media outlets.

Hegseth said this investigation will continue as long as necessary to review all circumstances related to this incident.

He added that CENTCOM has appointed a military investigator to carry out the probe, noting that the officer is not part of the command staff.

Earlier, Esmail Baghaei, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, stated that about 160 female students at a school in the city of Minab in southern Iran were killed as a result of the US–Israel strike.