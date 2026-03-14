Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Israel planning massive ground invasion of Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 14:46
    Israel planning massive ground invasion of Lebanon

    Israel is planning to significantly expand its ground operation in Lebanon, aiming to seize the entire area south of the Litani River and dismantle Hezbollah's military infrastructure, Israeli and US officials say, Report informs via Axios.

    This could be the largest Israeli ground invasion of its northern neighbor since 2006, dragging Lebanon to the epicenter of the escalating war with Iran.

    "We are going to do what we did in Gaza," a senior Israeli official said, referring to the flattening of buildings Israel says Hezbollah uses to store weapons and launch attacks.

    An operation of this size and scale could lead to a prolonged Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon.

    Lebanon's government is deeply alarmed that the renewed war - triggered by Hezbollah's decision to launch rockets at Israel - will devastate the country.

    The Trump administration backs a major Israeli operation to disarm Hezbollah, but is also pressing to limit the damage to the Lebanese state and pushing for direct Israel-Lebanon talks on a postwar agreement.

    Ground operation
    "Axios": İsrail Livanda quru əməliyyatının miqyasını genişləndirmək niyyətindədir
    Axios сообщил о намерении Израиля расширить масштаб наземной операции в Ливане

    Latest News

    15:35

    Yalchin Rafiyev: Azerbaijan to support Türkiye in successfully hosting COP31

    Foreign policy
    15:32

    Stiprais: Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries part of European security architecture

    Foreign policy
    15:27

    Katz: War with Iran ‘escalating,' entering ‘decisive stretch'

    Other countries
    15:15
    Photo

    First group of residents relocated to Khanoba village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:00

    Zelenskyy: Four people killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Region
    14:46

    Israel planning massive ground invasion of Lebanon

    Other countries
    14:36

    UAE arrests 10 foreigners for posting real interception videos, sharing AI clips of explosions

    Other countries
    14:29

    Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency concludes her visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:24

    US airstrikes on Kharg Island destroy military depots

    Region
    All News Feed