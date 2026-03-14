Zelenskyy: Four people killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine

Four people were killed as a result of strikes by the Russian army on Ukraine over the course of the night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X, Report informs.

"Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the massive Russian attack are currently underway in the Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv regions. All necessary services are involved. The main target for the Russians was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region, but unfortunately, there were also direct hits on and damage to ordinary residential buildings, schools, and civilian businesses. As of now, four people have been reported killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Many people have been injured, and some are still seeking medical assistance.

Over the course of the night, the Russians launched around 430 drones of various types and a significant number of missiles. There were 13 ballistic missiles alone, and the total number of missiles in this attack was 68.

According to preliminary data, 58 of them were intercepted by our air defense system. And every such night of Russian strikes is a reminder to all our partners that air defenses and the missiles for them are effectively a daily necessity. Every agreement on missile supplies cannot wait – everything must be implemented as quickly as possible.

Our agreements to increase the production of air defense missiles are a critical direction, and this direction requires one hundred percent attention. Russia will try to exploit the war in the Middle East to cause even greater destruction here in Europe, in Ukraine. This is why we must be fully aware of the real level of the threat and prepare accordingly, namely: in Europe, we need to develop the production of air defense missiles – especially those capable of countering ballistic threats – as well as all other systems necessary to truly protect lives, regardless of what may be happening in any other part of the world. Europe is able to ensure this level of reliable protection. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" reads the post.