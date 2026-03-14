Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency concludes her visit to Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 14 March, 2026
- 14:29
Željka Cvijanović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, concluded her visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 14, Report informs via AZERTAC.
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Željka Cvijanović was seen off by Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.
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