Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency concludes her visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 14:29
    Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency concludes her visit to Azerbaijan

    Željka Cvijanović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, concluded her visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 14, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Željka Cvijanović was seen off by Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

    Željka Cvijanović Visit to Azerbaijan
    Jelka Tsviyanoviçin Azərbaycana səfəri başa çatıb
    Завершился визит Желки Цвиянович в Азербайджан

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