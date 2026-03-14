Citibank branches in Dubai, Manama attacked by drones
Other countries
- 14 March, 2026
- 14:21
Branches of Citibank, an international bank owned by the American Citigroup Inc., in Dubai (UAE) and Manama (Bahrain) have been attacked by drones, Report informs referring to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.
Earlier, Citibank announced the temporary closure of almost all its branches in the UAE following Iran's warning of strikes against Western financial institutions.
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