Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Citibank branches in Dubai, Manama attacked by drones

    Other countries
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 14:21
    Citibank branches in Dubai, Manama attacked by drones

    Branches of Citibank, an international bank owned by the American Citigroup Inc., in Dubai (UAE) and Manama (Bahrain) have been attacked by drones, Report informs referring to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

    Earlier, Citibank announced the temporary closure of almost all its branches in the UAE following Iran's warning of strikes against Western financial institutions.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    "Citibank"ın Dubay və Manamadakı şöbələri PUA hücumlarına məruz qalıb
    Отделения Citibank в Дубае и Манаме подверглись атакам БПЛА

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