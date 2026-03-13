Lands for airport construction added to list of properties expropriated for state needs
Domestic policy
- 13 March, 2026
- 18:54
Lands intended for the construction and expansion of airports have been included in the list of properties subject to expropriation for state needs.
According to Report, this became possible after President Ilham Aliyev approved amendments to the Civil Code and the law "On the Acquisition of Land for State Needs."
The amendments allow for the expropriation of land plots for the construction of new seaports, airports, and airfields, as well as the expansion of existing facilities. This is aimed at improving flight safety, creating protective zones, and building or extending runways.
Latest News
19:39
Iran strikes US military base in UAEOther countries
19:34
Joseph Aoun: Lebanon has received no response to proposal for direct talks with IsraelOther countries
19:16
Milli Majlis to hold next session on March 17Domestic policy
19:14
Over 2,300 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since February 28Foreign policy
19:09
Ali Asadov and Murat Kurum discuss climate agenda in BakuForeign policy
19:04
Israel reports large-scale strikes on Iranian infrastructure and HezbollahOther countries
18:54
Lands for airport construction added to list of properties expropriated for state needsDomestic policy
18:44
Isfahan hit by airstrike, casualties reportedRegion
18:41