Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Lands for airport construction added to list of properties expropriated for state needs

    Domestic policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 18:54
    Lands for airport construction added to list of properties expropriated for state needs

    Lands intended for the construction and expansion of airports have been included in the list of properties subject to expropriation for state needs.

    According to Report, this became possible after President Ilham Aliyev approved amendments to the Civil Code and the law "On the Acquisition of Land for State Needs."

    The amendments allow for the expropriation of land plots for the construction of new seaports, airports, and airfields, as well as the expansion of existing facilities. This is aimed at improving flight safety, creating protective zones, and building or extending runways.

    Ilham Aliyev
    Hava limanlarının inşası üçün torpaqların alınması dövlət ehtiyacları siyahısına daxil edilib
    Земли под строительство аэропортов включили в перечень изымаемых для госнужд

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