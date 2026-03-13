Lands for airport construction added to list of properties expropriated for state needs

Lands intended for the construction and expansion of airports have been included in the list of properties subject to expropriation for state needs.

According to Report, this became possible after President Ilham Aliyev approved amendments to the Civil Code and the law "On the Acquisition of Land for State Needs."

The amendments allow for the expropriation of land plots for the construction of new seaports, airports, and airfields, as well as the expansion of existing facilities. This is aimed at improving flight safety, creating protective zones, and building or extending runways.