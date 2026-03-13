Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    UKMTO: Cargo ship hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 18:12
    UKMTO: Cargo ship hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz

    A cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile, causing a fire on board, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a statement.

    According to Report, the incident occurred 11 km north of Oman, and the ship has requested assistance. The crew is being evacuated from the vessels.

    Escalation in Middle East United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO)
    UKMTO: Hörmüz boğazında yük gəmisi mərmi ilə vurulub
    UKMTO: В Ормузском проливе грузовое судно поражено снарядом

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