UKMTO: Cargo ship hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
Other countries
- 13 March, 2026
- 18:12
A cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile, causing a fire on board, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a statement.
According to Report, the incident occurred 11 km north of Oman, and the ship has requested assistance. The crew is being evacuated from the vessels.
UKMTO WARNING 019-26 UPDATE 002— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) March 13, 2026
Click here to read the full warning⤵️https://t.co/Oc36nBhjaf#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/ENNpicDJaq
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