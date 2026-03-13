President approves 5,000-manat fine for sale of e-cigarettes in Azerbaijan

Fines have been established in Azerbaijan for the use, import, export, production, wholesale and retail sale, and storage for sale of electronic cigarettes.

According to Report, this follows the approval by President Ilham Aliyev of an amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses.

According to the amendment, for the import, export, production, wholesale and retail sale, and storage for sale of electronic cigarettes and their components, the goods that were the direct object of the administrative offense will be confiscated, and fines will be imposed as follows: 350 to 500 manats ($205–294) for individuals, 1,650 to 2,200 manats ($971–1,294) for officials, and 4,000 to 5,000 manats ($2,353–2,941) for legal entities.

The law will come into force on April 1, 2026.