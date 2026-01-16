Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    16 January, 2026
    • 20:49
    Latest US sanctions target Houthi funding networks

    The Trump administration issued fresh sanctions on Friday further targeting the Houthis in Yemen and the transfer of oil products, weapons and other so-called dual-use equipment that it said helped fund the group.

    Report informs via Reuters that the action targets 21 individuals and entities as well as one vessel, including some alleged front companies in Yemen, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, the US Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement.

    "The Houthis threaten the United States by committing acts of terror and attacking commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the statement.

    The move builds on previous Treasury action to pressure the Houthis "vast revenue generation and smuggling networks, which enable the group to sustain its capability to conduct destabilizing regional activities," including the Red Sea attacks, the department added.

    United States Donald Trump sanctions Houthis
    ABŞ husilərə qarşı yeni sanksiyalar tətbiq edib
    США ввели новые санкции против хуситов

