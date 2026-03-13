Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Iran reports damage to over 9,600 civilian sites in US-Israel strikes

    Region
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 23:45
    Iran reports damage to over 9,600 civilian sites in US-Israel strikes

    Iran says at least 9,669 civilian sites, including 7,943 residential buildings, have been damaged in ongoing US and Israeli military operations.

    According to Report, Iranian Vice President Zahra Behruzazar told state media that 1,617 commercial properties, 32 medical facilities, 65 educational institutions, and 13 Red Crescent centers were also affected.

    "During the recent attacks, 9,669 civilian sites were damaged, including 7,943 homes and 1,617 commercial facilities. Thirty-two medical institutions, 65 educational organizations, and 13 Red Crescent centers also sustained damage," Behruzazar said. She added that 11 medical workers were killed and dozens of emergency responders injured in the strikes.

    The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has reported large-scale retaliatory attacks targeting sites in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İranda 9,6 mindən çox mülki obyektə ziyan dəyib
    В Иране заявили о повреждении свыше 9,6 тыс. гражданских объектов

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