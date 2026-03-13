East Timor President José Ramos-Horta concludes his visit to Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 13 March, 2026
- 22:47
East Timor President José Ramos-Horta has concluded his visit to Azerbaijan.
According to Report, citing AZERTAC, at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President Ramos-Horta was seen off by Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.
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