Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    East Timor President José Ramos-Horta concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 22:47
    East Timor President José Ramos-Horta concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

    East Timor President José Ramos-Horta has concluded his visit to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, citing AZERTAC, at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President Ramos-Horta was seen off by Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.

    José Ramos-Horta Elnur Mammadov
    Timor-Leste Prezidentinin Azərbaycana səfəri başa çatıb
    Завершился визит в Азербайджан президента Восточного Тимора

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