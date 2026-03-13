Neftchi and Qarabag set to play postponed fixture on April 30

The Azerbaijani Premier League has confirmed the new date for the previously postponed 21st-round clash between Neftchi and Qarabag. The match will be held on April 30 at Palms Sports Arena, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 local time (GMT+4).

The fixture was originally deferred to accommodate Qarabag"s UEFA Champions League playoff tie against Newcastle United. In the first leg, held at Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Qarabag suffered a 1–6 defeat, followed by a 3–2 loss at St James" Park in the return leg a week later.