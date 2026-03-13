Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Neftchi and Qarabag set to play postponed fixture on April 30

    Football
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 23:36
    Neftchi and Qarabag set to play postponed fixture on April 30

    The Azerbaijani Premier League has confirmed the new date for the previously postponed 21st-round clash between Neftchi and Qarabag. The match will be held on April 30 at Palms Sports Arena, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 local time (GMT+4).

    The fixture was originally deferred to accommodate Qarabag"s UEFA Champions League playoff tie against Newcastle United. In the first leg, held at Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Qarabag suffered a 1–6 defeat, followed by a 3–2 loss at St James" Park in the return leg a week later.

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