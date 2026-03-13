Neftchi and Qarabag set to play postponed fixture on April 30
Football
- 13 March, 2026
- 23:36
The Azerbaijani Premier League has confirmed the new date for the previously postponed 21st-round clash between Neftchi and Qarabag. The match will be held on April 30 at Palms Sports Arena, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 local time (GMT+4).
The fixture was originally deferred to accommodate Qarabag"s UEFA Champions League playoff tie against Newcastle United. In the first leg, held at Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Qarabag suffered a 1–6 defeat, followed by a 3–2 loss at St James" Park in the return leg a week later.
Latest News
23:59
IRGC launches next wave of operation True Promise-4Region
23:45
Iran reports damage to over 9,600 civilian sites in US-Israel strikesRegion
23:36
Neftchi and Qarabag set to play postponed fixture on April 30Football
23:28
Anacláudia Rossbach visits venue for WUF13Infrastructure
23:16
Israeli Air Force strikes TehranRegion
23:07
Araghchi thanks Türkiye for solidarityRegion
22:56
Zelenskyy meets with Reza Pahlavi in ParisOther countries
22:47
East Timor President José Ramos-Horta concludes his visit to AzerbaijanForeign policy
22:38
Photo