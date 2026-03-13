Araghchi thanks Türkiye for solidarity
Region
- 13 March, 2026
- 23:07
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed gratitude to Türkiye for its solidarity, according to Report.
"During the blessed days of Ramadan, the prayers and solidarity of the fraternal Turkish people and the friendly Republic of Türkiye with the people of Iran have been a source of great strength and moral support for us," Araghchi said in a post on X.
He added that Iran will continue to firmly defend its sovereignty and the security of its people.
The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
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