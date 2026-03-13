IRGC launches next wave of operation True Promise-4
Region
- 13 March, 2026
- 23:59
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of the 46th wave of its operation True Promise-4.
Report informs that, according to ISNA, the attacks targeted Israeli and US bases in the region using Khorramshahr, Khaibar Shekan, Emad, and Qadr missiles.
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