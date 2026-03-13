Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    IRGC launches next wave of operation True Promise-4

    Region
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 23:59
    IRGC launches next wave of operation True Promise-4

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of the 46th wave of its operation True Promise-4.

    Report informs that, according to ISNA, the attacks targeted Israeli and US bases in the region using Khorramshahr, Khaibar Shekan, Emad, and Qadr missiles.

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