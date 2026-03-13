Another 39 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
On March 13, between 4:00 PM and 5:30 PM (GMT+4), 39 Indian citizens were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The evacuation took place through the Astara state border crossing.
Today, between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM (GMT+4), seven Indian citizens were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The evacuation took place through the Astara state border crossing.
