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    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has appointed 115 energy managers nationwide to date

    Energy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 16:14
    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has appointed 115 energy managers nationwide to date

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy has appointed 115 energy managers across the country to date and continues its efforts to build a professional workforce in the field of energy efficiency, the ministry said in a statement following a meeting of its board dedicated to the first half of 2026.

    According to Report, the meeting was chaired by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and attended by representatives of the ministry's structural divisions and subordinate institutions.

    The ministry noted that energy efficiency remains one of Azerbaijan's strategic priorities.

    According to the minister, introducing an Energy Service Company (ESCO) mechanism to attract private investment, incorporating energy efficiency requirements into the construction of new buildings, and drawing on international experience will help achieve better results.

    A report on the implementation of tasks arising from the Law on the Efficient Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency was also presented at the meeting.

    It was noted that Azerbaijan has already established a legal framework for the energy certification of buildings. Preparations for a digital platform to support the process are nearing completion.

    The new system will enable the creation of a unified database of buildings' energy efficiency performance and speed up the issuance of energy performance certificates. At the same time, the country is expanding its network of energy managers.

    "To date, 115 energy managers have been appointed nationwide, and a pool of specialists in this field is being established. A large-scale public awareness campaign on energy efficiency is also underway. Through social media and other channels, relevant information has reached more than one million citizens, and efforts in this area are continuing," the ministry added.

    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has appointed 115 energy managers nationwide to date
    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has appointed 115 energy managers nationwide to date
    Parviz Shahbazov Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy
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    Pərviz Şahbazov: "Azərbaycanda enerji meneceri sahəsində peşəkar baza formalaşır"
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    Минэнерго Азербайджана по сей день назначило 115 энергоменеджеров по стране
    44 - Tezliklə
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